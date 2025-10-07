Expand / Collapse search

Child killed in I-10 crash; prescribed burn in Phoenix | Morning News Brief

By
Published  October 7, 2025 9:19am MST
From a young child being killed in a crash on I-10, to a prescribed burn in Phoenix sending smoke into the air, here are this morning's top headlines.

1. Tres Rios Wetlands prescribed burn causes smokey air

The Tres Rios Wetlands is undergoing a prescribed burn on Tuesday morning, sending lots of smoke into the air.

2. Suspected drunk driver kills child in I-10 crash

A 6-year-old child died and a 2-year-old was injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix on the evening of Oct. 5.

3. Man sentenced to life in prison

A man was sentenced to four life terms in prison for assaulting a woman at a Scottsdale park and forcing her boyfriend to watch.

4. CA refinery fire causes AZ gas prices to spike

A recent fire at a major California oil refinery is driving up gas prices across the Southwest, pushing premium fuel over $4 a gallon in the Phoenix area and defying the usual seasonal price drop.

5. Rollover crash in Scottsdale hurts 3

Three people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning.

A look at today's weather

The focus of our forecast will shift from warming temperatures to rainy conditions over the next few days.

