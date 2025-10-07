Child killed in I-10 crash; prescribed burn in Phoenix | Morning News Brief

article
From a young child being killed in a crash on I-10, to a prescribed burn in Phoenix sending smoke into the air, here are this morning's top headlines.
1. Tres Rios Wetlands prescribed burn causes smokey air
The Tres Rios Wetlands is undergoing a prescribed burn on Tuesday morning, sending lots of smoke into the air.
2. Suspected drunk driver kills child in I-10 crash
A 6-year-old child died and a 2-year-old was injured after a two-vehicle collision on I-10 near 67th Avenue in Phoenix on the evening of Oct. 5.
3. Man sentenced to life in prison
A man was sentenced to four life terms in prison for assaulting a woman at a Scottsdale park and forcing her boyfriend to watch.
4. CA refinery fire causes AZ gas prices to spike
A recent fire at a major California oil refinery is driving up gas prices across the Southwest, pushing premium fuel over $4 a gallon in the Phoenix area and defying the usual seasonal price drop.
5. Rollover crash in Scottsdale hurts 3
Three people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning.
A look at today's weather
The focus of our forecast will shift from warming temperatures to rainy conditions over the next few days.