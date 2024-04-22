Phoenix child fighting for his life after pool incident; Mesa boy loses his life in drowning

A child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled out of an apartment complex's pool Monday evening, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

This isn't the first incident of its kind in the Valley on Monday.

The Phoenix incident happened around 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 6:30 p.m. on April 22.

Firefighters say a family member was giving the child CPR before they got there. For now, the child, 5, has been taken to the hospital and listed in extremely critical condition.

The boy was reportedly unconscious and not breathing. The scene was turned over to Phoenix Police to investigate.

Earlier in the day over in Mesa, police said a 4-year-old boy was pulled from a pool near Sossaman and Broadway roads. He died at the hospital.

Click here for information on pool safety tips from the city of Maricopa.

Map of where the Phoenix incident happened:

Map of where the Mesa incident happened: