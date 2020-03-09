Child pulled from rubble of collapsed quarantine hotel in China

Rescuers pulled victims from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, China, on March 8, which state media reported had been used as a coronavirus quarantine site.

At least 11 people were confirmed to have died in the collapse by March 9, according to local reports. CGTN said that at least 38 people were rescued since the collapse, but 21 remained missing.

China Daily reported that around 70 people were inside the hotel when it collapsed on March 7.

The South China Morning Post reported that the building, which opened in 2018, had stood at five stories prior to the incident. It said more than 147 firefighters and 26 emergency crews were at the location and responding to the collapse.