Child rides on baggage conveyor belt

Fire units respond to all kinds of calls, but Monday afternoon inside the terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the call was one truly of a kind.

A little boy got on a baggage conveyer belt and rode it downstairs into the underground bag check area -- obviously a restricted section.

Where did he get on? At the Spirit counter located on the North Terminal.

All bags are x-rayed. That child was x-rayed, according to sources familiar with what took place.

Here's what a Spirit spokesperson had to say:

"Spirit Airlines is aware of an incident at Hartsfield Jackson Intl in which an unattended child passed by a section of our ticket counter that was not staffed or open at the time. The child was able to access a back baggage area via a bag belt and sustained some injuries.

"We are currently working with the TSA and airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed. We wish the child the best in their recovery."

Advertisement

The child suffered scrapes and an injury to an arm.