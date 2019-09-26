Child run over by parade float in San Tan Valley

article

A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital, after he was run over by a parade float in the San Tan Valley area.

FOX 10 has learned the incident happened in the area of Kenworthy Road and Loveland Lane, which is near the intersection of Ironwood and Germann Roads. Officials with Rural Metro Fire Department say the child was run over across the abdomen. Officials with the J.O. Combs Unified School District say the incident happened during the Combs High School homecoming parade when the child ran out to one of the floats.

In a brief statement, officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say the child was handing out candy to spectators when the incident happened, and suffered minor injuries.

The child, according to Rural Metro officials, was taken by helicopter to a trauma center.