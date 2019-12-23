‘Christianity Today’ sees spike in subscribers after op-ed calls for President Trump’s removal

The editor-in-chief of “Christianity Today,” who published an op-ed calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office, said he’s seen a rise in subscriptions since the piece came out.

Mark Galli spoke with the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC on Sunday, mentioning why he chose to write the editorial and how the response from readers has been.

He told Sharpton that while he may have lost “hundreds of subscribers” after the opinion piece came out, it gained “three times as many,” too.

“I think overall, at least in the world we live in, (the reaction) has been affirmative. But yeah there has been the angry emails, the defensive emails, there’s been the outrage,” Galli said.

The piece was published on Dec. 19 and called for Trump’s removal in the wake of the impeachment hearings.

“We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath,” the op-ed said. “The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see.”

Galli told CNN last week that he will be leaving the magazine.

“Christianity Today” was founded in 1956 by the late evangelical leader Billy Graham.