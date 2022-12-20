Christmas cookie map: The most popular searches by state

article

One staple of the Christmas season is the cookies, a delicacy that’s a favorite among holiday lovers.

Google Trends released its "Christmas Cookie map," showing the most searched type of Christmas cookie by state.

Celebrity chef Jason Smith explained to FOX News Digital the history of the Christmas cookie.

"Christmas Cookies became a staple many, many, many years ago, to be exact they started with the monasteries of the Middle Ages," he said. "The monks had access to sugar, flour and spices to make them. The Dutch brought the Christmas cookie tradition to the United States in the early 17th century.

"Christmas Cookies were first made to take to neighbors, friends and family to show their gratitude and kindness toward each other," he added.

Christmas Cookie map (Credit: Google Trends)

Here are the most popular Christmas cookie searched by state:

Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies



Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies



Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies



Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies



California – Mini Christmas Cookies



Colorado – Snowball Cookies

Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies



Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies



Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies



Georgia – Gingerbread Cookies



Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies



Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies



Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies



Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies



Iowa – Spritz Cookies



Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies

Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies



Louisiana – Gingerbread Cookies



Maine – Italian Christmas Cookies

Maryland – German Christmas Cookies



Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies



Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies



Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms



Mississippi – Gingerbread Cookies



Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies



Montana – Gingerbread Cookies



Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossoms



Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies



New Hampshire –Candy Cane Cookies



New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies



New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies



New York – Italian Christmas Cookies

North Carolina – Moravian Cookies



North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms



Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms



Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies



Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies



Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossoms



Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies



South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies



South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies



Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies



Texas – Springerle Cookies



Utah – Candy Cane Cookies



Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies



Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies



Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies



West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies



Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms



Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies



This story was reported from Los Angeles.



