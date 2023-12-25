Christmas Day murder: Mother of Arizona deadly shooting victim still waiting for justice to be served

As families celebrate the Christmas holiday, one Arizona mother is reminded of her son’s murder.

It has been three years since Tyler Cardiel was shot and killed while walking home to his family. Cardiel had just completed a Christmas Eve overnight shift at a convenience store in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road when the shooting happened.

Since that fateful day, Cardiel's mother, Monique Cardiel, has stopped at the scene everyday to honor her slain son.

"Everything takes time is something my son always said," said Monique.

The reality, however, is that for Monique, Christmas will never be a happy holiday again.

"It’s not the same," said Monique. "We don’t have decorations. We don’t even have a Christmas tree."

Instead, loved ones remember Cardiel, who was 18 when he was killed, with his favorite color, as well as sending star-shaped balloons to the sky

"We write messages, and we’re just hoping that he gets them," said Monique.

Suspect in Cardial's slaying remains in jail

According to police, the suspect in Cardiel's shooting, Timothy Bell, was arrested based on DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene.

Court documents state that Bell told investigators he was angry at being homeless. Meanwhile, Bell's defense claims he’s incompetent to stand trial.

Three court-appointed doctors have evaluated Bell, and all agreed that his psychological condition is a primary focus, despite a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head before his arrest. Whether his competency is impacted by an organic brain injury or a mental condition is now the debate in the capital murder case.

Initially, Bell's trial was supposed to start earlier in December 2023, but the court expects updated reports on Bell’s competency from two doctors on Jan. 19, 2024 before holding another hearing on Jan. 25.

"I know nothing that I do – these balloons, coming here everyday, going to court everyday, talking to you on TV – nothing I do is going to bring him back," said Monique.

If the Christmas tragedy had taught Monique anything, she had this advice.

"Just realize how blessed you are, and hug your loved ones," said Monique. "Hug them really tight, because you just don’t ever know."