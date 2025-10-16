Cleaned up Phoenix Zoo set to reopen following $300K in storm damage

The Brief The Phoenix Zoo is reopening Friday after three days of cleanup following a microburst that caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and revenue loss, including the downing of nearly two dozen trees. The iconic 50-foot floating Christmas tree for the annual ZooLights display took a major hit, and while the event is still on schedule, the zoo has created a storm recovery fund and is seeking donations of replacement trees.



The Phoenix Zoo is reopening Friday morning after closing for three days to clean up damage caused by Monday afternoon's microburst.

Zoo officials said the park is in much better shape days after the storm hit.

What they're saying:

"We saw nearly two dozen trees were downed. We had some structural damage. We had a ton of water, mud, leaf litter and debris all scattered throughout the zoo," said Linda Hardwick of the Phoenix Zoo.

The storm caused significant damage, estimated at $300,000, which includes lost revenue from being closed during what is normally one of its busiest months.

One of the most notable casualties was the 50-foot floating Christmas tree, an iconic decoration for the annual ZooLights event. Crews must now strategize to remove and repair it.

Hardwick confirmed the storm damage will not impact the annual ZooLights event, which is scheduled to open the night before Thanksgiving for its 34th year.

The zoo, which was open the day of the storm, worked quickly to move guests to safety. Cleanup has been "all hands on deck" for the past three days.

What you can do:

The zoo is now seeking community support.

"If anybody has connections to a nursery or any trees that they're wanting to donate to the zoo, we're looking for about two dozen that could possibly replace the ones that we lost," Hardwick said.

The zoo has also created a storm recovery fund for financial donations to offset the estimated costs.

The Phoenix Zoo will open to the public at 9 a.m. Friday, with passholders granted early access at 8 a.m.