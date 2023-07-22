Expand / Collapse search
Climber falls to his death at Grand Teton National Park

By Chris Williams
Published 
Wyoming
FOX TV Stations
8dd23656- article

General Views of the Grand Tetons on May 28, 2021 in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

MOOSE, Wyo. - A climber fell to his death during an excursion at Grand Teton National Park, according to the National Park Service. 

Authorities said the victim, Braydan Duree of Kuna, Idaho, fell between 40 and 50 feet Thursday from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route in Moose, Wyoming. 

They said Duree succumbed to his injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead the scene. 

Duree's two climbing partners were flown out of the area. No word if they suffered any injuries. 

"Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to Braydan Duree’s family and friends," authorities said in an online news release

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 