Cold case: Phoenix Police still searching for answers in Debra Asbury's murder

Back in March of 1985, a Phoenix woman was brutally killed, and to this day, her murder remains unsolved.

Phoenix Police officials say it is one of their oldest cold cases, and detectives believe that someone knows who killed Debra Asbury.

The disturbing cold case involving Asbury weighs on the mind of Phoenix Police detective Dominick Roestenberg.

"It was barbaric, animalistic and these people appeared like they were sending a message and really wanted to hurt her," Roestenberg said.

Roestenberg, who is part of the cold case unit at the Phoenix Police Department says, "She was strangled, she was beaten, she was stabbed, on top of that a piece of barb wire from a nearby fence was roped around her neck."

Asbury’s body was found on the morning of March 22nd, 1985 near 7400 West Catalina Drive in West Phoenix near Trevor G. Browne High School. The night before, police say the 27-year-old had been out with friends at two different bars.

"She left with a group of Hispanic males in what was described as a red 60’s model older pickup truck with rust spots," Roestenberg said. "Those, we believe are the last people to be with Debra alive."

Asbury was also seen at an ATM with a young man who is a person of interest.

In March of 1985, REO Speedwagon had the number one song and Beverly Hills Cop was the number one movie. A lot has changed over time, but police are still determined to find her killer.

"This case is particularly hard because we don’t have any digital evidence, any video, no direct witnesses," Roestenberg said. "We really don’t have a motive. We don’t know who would do this to Debra."

(Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

Because of how she was killed nearly 40 years ago, Roestenberg believes there is no way someone has been able to keep that information to themselves

"I know there’s somebody out there that has information on this case," Roestenberg said. "As barbaric and gruesome as it was. Somebody must have spoken about it to somebody."

If you know anything about the murder of Debra Asbury, Phoenix Police want to hear from you. You can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.