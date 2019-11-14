Comment period on proposed freeway project nearing deadline

article

The public comment period for a draft environmental assessment of a proposed improvement project for part of Interstate 10 in metro Phoenix is about to end.

The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday is the deadline for comments on the 11-mile stretch of I-10 between the Interstate 17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor International Airport and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

Proposed improvements include adding general purpose and HOV lanes, replacing ramps, erecting pedestrian facilities and building a road system between Baseline Road and 40th Street to reduce the number of lane changes and improve traffic flow.

A no-build option is also being evaluated.

ADOT says approval of the study could allow construction to begin in 2021 and take up to four years to finish.