Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Company recalls 190,000 portable chargers following fire on plane

By Aislinn Murphy
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business
396d0042- article

A recalled VRURC portable charger in black. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

A company has a recall of nearly 200,000 portable chargers underway, citing a risk of them catching on fire, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) alert. 

In the alert Thursday, it said people should "immediately" stop using the 190,000 recalled VRURC portable chargers. The fire hazard they potentially present stems from a "manufacturing condition" that could cause some to overheat to the point of ignition, the company said on its website.

BOSE RECALLING 884K SPEAKERS OVER POTENTIAL FIRE RISK

While on an airplane, one of the recalled chargers, which all have the model number "OD-B7," experienced the issue, leading to a fire. Four flight attendants working on the flight inhaled enough smoke that they had to go to a hospital, according to the CPSC alert. 

Portable-chargers-recall-II.jpg

The blue version of the recalled VRURC charger. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The alert said "built-in cables" with a few different types of connectors come attached to the chargers in addition to a "built-in wall plug."

PELOTON RECALLS OVER 2M BIKES DUE TO SEAT ISSUES: ‘IMMEDIATELY STOP USING’

The only place VRURC sold the chargers was Amazon’s website, it said.

The company is offering a replacement as a remedy to the issue.

TARGET RECALLS NEARLY 5M CANDLES AFTER REPORTS OF BURNS, LACERATIONS

Until consumers get those, they should not toss the recalled chargers in the garbage or recycling bin, VRURC said on its website. The company asked customers to take them to a place that can dispose of lithium batteries instead.

"The safety of our customers is VRURC’s highest priority," the company said.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com. 