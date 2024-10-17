Construction begins on Arizona's first Buc-ee's travel store in Goodyear

article

The Brief The have broken ground on the first Buc-ee's travel store in Arizona. The popular chain is famous for providing a wide variety of snacks, fresh food and unique items for shopping. Upon completion in 2025, the company is expecting to hire for 200 full-time jobs.



Buc-ee's is coming to the city of Goodyear just south of Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue.

According to a release from Goodyear Communications Specialist Jordan Byrd, construction has officially started on what will be the first Buc-ee's store in Arizona.

Buc-ee's is known as a world-famous travel center providing a wide variety of snacks, fresh food and a unique shopping experience.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Image provided by city of Buckeye

The store in Goodyear will be 74,000 square feet and is expected to hire for 200 full-time jobs.

It will also include more than 100 fueling stations, homemade barbecue and fudge, a selection of its famous Beaver Nuggets and a "wall of beef jerky."

They will also stock items from local benders to help incorporate more of the surrounding community.

It's expected to open by the end of 2025.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live: