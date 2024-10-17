Expand / Collapse search
Construction begins on Arizona's first Buc-ee's travel store in Goodyear

By
Updated  October 17, 2024 4:20pm MST
Goodyear
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Buc-ee's is coming to the city of Goodyear just south of Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue.

According to a release from Goodyear Communications Specialist Jordan Byrd, construction has officially started on what will be the first Buc-ee's store in Arizona.

Buc-ee's is known as a world-famous travel center providing a wide variety of snacks, fresh food and a unique shopping experience.

Image 1 of 3

Image provided by city of Buckeye

The store in Goodyear will be 74,000 square feet and is expected to hire for 200 full-time jobs. 

It will also include more than 100 fueling stations, homemade barbecue and fudge, a selection of its famous Beaver Nuggets and a "wall of beef jerky."

They will also stock items from local benders to help incorporate more of the surrounding community.

It's expected to open by the end of 2025.

