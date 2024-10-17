Construction begins on Arizona's first Buc-ee's travel store in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Buc-ee's is coming to the city of Goodyear just south of Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue.
According to a release from Goodyear Communications Specialist Jordan Byrd, construction has officially started on what will be the first Buc-ee's store in Arizona.
Buc-ee's is known as a world-famous travel center providing a wide variety of snacks, fresh food and a unique shopping experience.
Image provided by city of Buckeye
The store in Goodyear will be 74,000 square feet and is expected to hire for 200 full-time jobs.
It will also include more than 100 fueling stations, homemade barbecue and fudge, a selection of its famous Beaver Nuggets and a "wall of beef jerky."
They will also stock items from local benders to help incorporate more of the surrounding community.
It's expected to open by the end of 2025.