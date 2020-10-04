'Cops' resumes production after cancellation at Paramount Network

article

Months after the cancellation of "Cops" at the Paramount Network, the show has reportedly resumed production.

News of the cancellation came in June in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and renewed interest in law enforcement policy.

"'Cops' is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return," a Paramount Network spokesperson previously told Fox News.

The show's 33rd season premiere was also pulled from the air.

Now, the show has resumed production.

Production is currently underway in Spokane County, Wash., a region that has played host to the show in the past.

Advertisement

"We have a longstanding relationship with 'Cops' and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you," said the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in an online press release.

The film crews have been working with deputies since September and will continue to do so until November, according to the release.

A spokesperson for Langley Productions told The Hollywood Reporter that the episodes will not air in the U.S., but are being filmed to fulfill overseas commitments.

Reps for the Paramount Network did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment, while Langley productions could not be reached.

"Live PD" recently faced a similar fate and was canceled at A&E, the outlet reports, though host Dan Abrams promised fans that the show is "coming back."

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY FROM FOX NEWS

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!