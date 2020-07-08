Coronavirus outbreak reported at LAFD Station 80 that serves LAX

Fourteen firefighters at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 80, near LAX, were home after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The firefighters tested positive either Monday or Tuesday, according to LAFD's Margaret Stewart.

The station, which is part of the fire department's West Bureau, has since been disinfected and there is "no disruption to service," as all positions are being covered by other firefighters, Stewart said.

Those who tested positive are either asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, according to Stewart.

