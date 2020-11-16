Cottonwood man arrested after guns, drugs were found in his home

article

A Cottonwood man has been arrested after illegal guns and more than 100 fentanyl pills were found in his home, Yavapai County Sheriff's officials said.

YCSO says deputies detained 25-year-old Adrian Campos on Nov. 11 after searching his house and discovering 103 blue round pills marked M30, which are illegal fentanyl pills.

Deputies also reported finding an AR-15-style rifle and a .45 caliber handgun in a wooden chest. They said a rifle was found in the same bedroom and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were confiscated from the room.

During a search of Campos' Toyota 4 Runner, detectives found a loaded 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat, along with $400 in cash.

Sheriff’s officials said that since Campos is a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have any of those guns.

Investigators said Campos admitted to selling fentanyl pills in the Cottonwood area.

Campos was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center. He's accused of possession of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia (fentanyl related), prohibited possessor, and possession of weapons druing a drug offense.

YCSO officials stated, "He remains in-custody on a bond of $15,000."

It was unclear Monday if Campos has a lawyer yet.