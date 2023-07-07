Cottonwood mother accidentally ran over baby with car, deputies say

An infant has died after being run over by a car in Cottonwood on Thursday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the mother was the one who called 911, telling authorities she ran over her 13-month-old baby.

"The vehicle was parked in a gravel area next to the residence," said Kristin Greene with YCSO. "While maneuvering the vehicle out of a tight space, the mother had positioned the child, within the car seat, in an area she felt was safe."

Greene says the SUV's front tire caught the canopy of the car seat while the mother was repositioning the vehicle. It fell backward, and the baby suffered severe injuries.

The child died at Verde Valley Medical Center despite lifesaving efforts.

"The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau continues to investigate this incident and has no further comment at this time," said Greene.