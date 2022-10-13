Country Thunder 2023: Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley among headliners

The lineup for Country Thunder next year in Arizona has been announced.

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Dierks Bentley will headline the event, which runs from April 13-16 next year.

Country Thunder officials haven't announced what days the headliners will be performing. Several other country music stars, including Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Hailey Whitters and the Reklaws will also perform at the event.

More artists are expected to be added to the concert's lineup.

The four-day event takes place at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence.

Tickets are already on sale for the event. To purchase them, visit https://www.countrythunder.com/az.