Couple injured in possible bobcat attack in South Florida

A woman out for an early morning walk with her husband was attacked by an animal believed to be a bobcat.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez says the attack happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday near the couple's apartment. Gonzalez said the man told rescue crews the bobcat appeared and attacked his wife. The woman suffered injuries to her face and arms and her husband was injured while trying to help her. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 71-year-old Rupert Fray and 85-year-old Eslyn Fray were both hospitalized. Officials say they're in fair condition. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

