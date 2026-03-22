ICE agents to deploy to major airports to cover TSA staffing shortages

The Brief President Trump is deploying ICE agents to major U.S. airports starting Monday to address severe TSA staffing shortages caused by the ongoing partial government shutdown. Staffing levels have hit a critical point as thousands of TSA officers work without pay for the second time in six months, leading to high sick-call rates and the closure of two security checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The specific roles for ICE agents remain unclear, but officials suggest they will monitor exits and lines to free up trained TSA staff for specialized screenings.



President Trump has announced that ICE agents will deploy to airports across the country on March 23 to cover for TSA staffing shortages due to a partial government shutdown. The agents are working without paychecks for the second time in six months.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told FOX 10 in a statement that President Trump is using "every tool available" to help American travelers facing long lines at airports due to the DHS shutdown, and deploying ICE agents is one way of doing that.

An official list of airports where the agents will be deployed has not yet been released, but Border Zar Tom Homan said the priority is "large airports where there’s a long wait." While Sky Harbor has not seen anything close to the extensive wait times seen at airports across the country, some wait times have reached at least 25 minutes—compared to the usual seven to nine-minute lines.

The backstory:

The lack of pay is leading to sick calls at airports across the nation, including Sky Harbor, where they shut down two of its security checkpoints in Terminal 4—checkpoints B and D—due to TSA staffing shortages related to the government shutdown.

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What they're saying:

"Bringing in ICE into a crowded airport with passengers already stressed because of their travels, because of potential wait times, could turn into a powder keg," Transportation Security Officer Pascual Contreras said about the prospect of ICE agents working alongside TSA staff. "An agency with a budget larger than the U.S. Marine Corps running around, not trained for what we're trained to do, how to deal with the traveling public. It's just not a good thought. It doesn't seem like it was well-thought-out."

Contreras noted that he does not speak for all TSA officers, but he feels the lack of pay is the most important issue at stake. He is one of hundreds of officers working at Sky Harbor who has been going without a paycheck.