Expand / Collapse search

Couple takes epic wedding photos in Costco aisle where they first met

Published 
U.S.
FOX 10 Phoenix

OAHU, Hawaii - A Hawaii couple found love over a case of mac and cheese.

Jessica was shopping at a Costco in Waipahu, Hawaii with her roommate when she spotted a box of mac and cheese. She couldn't decide whether or not to buy it, so she recorded an Instagram Story, asking her followers for a bit of help.

Unbeknownst to Jessica, her future husband would make the final call. Brandon overheard her and said, "It's good for you. It's cheese - and it's Costco."

Jessica said he encouraged her to buy it and the two exchanged numbers.

Two years later, the couple wed in a beach-side ceremony in Honolulu, The Insider wrote. A month after they said their "I do's," the newlyweds decided to take it back to where it all started-- Costco.

Jessica and Brandon took more wedding photos at the exact place they met.

The couple posed in the aisle with cases of mac and cheese stacked in a Costco cart.

"By the time we got to the aisle, there were different employees walking by congratulating us," Jessica said, according to a post on Costco's Facebook page. "Customers were shopping and laughing, taking pictures. Everyone was super nice."

They also fed each other Costco pizza because no Costco run is complete without a trip to the food court.

Costo shared their love story on their Facebook page, racking up over 16,000 reactions.