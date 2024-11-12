Court docs reveal new details in Phoenix shooting that ended with I-10 standoff | Crime Files

Court documents we obtained reveal more details surrounding a shooting in Phoenix that ended with the suspect's arrest outside of the Phoenix area.

The suspect in the case was only arrested following a standoff along the I-10 in Southern Arizona, and here's what we know now about the matter.

Who's the suspect?

Court documents identified the suspect as 28-year-old Luis Alonso Lopez Gutierrez.

What happened?

The shooting, per our earlier report, happened on Nov. 8. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:40 a.m. in the area of 29th Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to court documents, a woman was driving her car and her boyfriend was seated in the front passenger seat when the shooting happened. Court documents we received had the victims' identifies redacted.

"They both had sustained gunshot wounds and were instructed to pull over at that location," read a portion of the court documents. "Police located them moments later and requested emergency medical services."

Investigators say both victims were interviewed during the investigation, and the female victim said she saw the suspect, who she identified as her ex-boyfriend, in the backyard of a home in the area of 51st Avenue and McDowell, and looking through the window.

"She hid and Luis entered the Arizona room in the backyard and began banging on the window, at which time she realized Luis had seen her," investigators wrote. "Luis subsequently entered the front yard and began banging on the front window, and then entered the backyard a second time."

According to the City of Chandler's Homeowner Building Permit Manual, Arizona rooms are a type of covered patios and/or porches. The manual also states that Arizona rooms are to be used for recreational, outdoor living purposes, and are not to be used as storage or habitable rooms.

When the two victims heard the side gate close, police say they fled their home. When the car the two were in backed out of the driveway and drove off, Luis was seen running towards the vehicle. Investigators said the female victim heard the window break as she drove, and noticed the other victim was bleeding from his arm, and called 911. A police officer later pointed out that the female victim suffered an injury to the right side of her abdomen.

As for the suspect, investigators said he fled the scene, and was located by police in South Phoenix before he fled once again.

"Luis ultimately fled from law enforcement, driving south on the Interstate 10 freeway, towards Tucson," read a portion of the court documents. "Arizona DPS was successful in deploying spikes to the vehicle [driven] by Luis, which caused him to come to a shop on the freeway."

Court documents state the suspect was taken into custody in the Marana area. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment because he was bitten by a police K-9.

"Detectives advised Luis of his Miranda rights, and he refused to provide a statement," read a portion of the court documents.

What is the suspect being accused of?

Court documents listed a number of offenses the suspect is accused of violating, including:

Investigators state that the suspect was bonded out of jail on Oct. 21, and given an ankle monitor as an alternative to detention. The suspect was also found to not be a U.S. citizen.

Court documents state that the court has found probable cause for all the aforementioned allegations, except on the charges of Aggravated Assault - Serious Physical Injury "due to lack of any factual allegations to support serious physical injury as defined by Arizona law."

Ultimately, a judge set a $150,000 secured appearance bond for the suspect. Should he make bail, he is banned from returning to the crime scene or initiating contact with the alleged victims, among other conditions.