COVID-19 vaccine distribution: Maricopa County has already administered 1,000 doses on day 1

As cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, Maricopa County is ramping up its vaccine efforts and giving us an update on how it is going so far.

The county has already administered more than 1,000 doses. Another 1,400 are scheduled for Dec. 18. Officials call this week a tiny step toward ending the pandemic.

Maricopa County is part of setting up pods across the Valley. By Dec. 14, five spots were set up where healthcare workers are getting their vaccinations. They say the first shots came with claps and cheers.

So far, they've only seen 11 reports of adverse effects, but they call them mild, and mostly related to anxiety. The vaccine could also cause a sore arm, and maybe some chills, but it won't last long.

Another vaccine shipment should arrive next week, then speed up after that time.

Officials expect the general public to begin getting shots in late spring or early summer. That will be phase three and they say it'll be like getting the flu shot.

You can get the vaccine at your doctor's office or local pharmacy. Much of that will depend on how many different vaccines are approved beyond the Pfizer version. And the officials hope by then, there are enough positive testimonials that much of the fear surrounding the vaccine will subside.

"Hey, I feel great. Maybe a day or two of soreness or fatigue. But as we get more stories, we can share. And we know someone from their circle of contacts the confidence will grow and build," said Dr. Marcy Flanagan, Executive Directore of the Maricopa County Health Department.

The vaccine is free, but the county is billing insurance for some administrative costs. But that's nothing the general public will have to worry about.

The state is expected to come out with a public service announcement on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine in the coming weeks.

