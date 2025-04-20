Fatal crash blocks Interstate 17 southbound on Easter Sunday

article

The Brief Interstate 17 was closed for southbound traffic on Easter Sunday for a crash. One person died in the crash. Many had to take a detour returning to Phoenix from the high country.



Interstate 17 was closed because of a fatal crash near Table Mesa Road north of Phoenix.

(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

What they're saying:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that one person died in the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation was directing southbound traffic around the jam via State Route 260 or State Route 169.

The road was reopened but for those traveling back to the Valley from the high country, heavy delays should be expected into the evening hours as traffic dissipates.