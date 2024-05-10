Crash footage shows car flipped upside down in Phoenix neighborhood, suspect at-large

Police are investigating a crash that saw a car barrel through a Phoenix neighborhood, slam into a parked car and land on its roof.

The man was seen opening the upside-down car door and walking away near the intersection of Garfield Road and 10th Street on Thursday.

Police are trying to figure out if he stole the car.

In the meantime, the owner of the car he plowed into was left devastated.

"I went outside and saw a car flipped over and my car all the way into my neighbor's yard," Amber McGonigal said.

McGonigal was planning to use extra cash to get dental work done, but now that money will be going toward a new car.

Her neighbor, Benjamin Pagano, recorded another angle of the crash and says this is an ongoing problem in the neighborhood.

They are tired of cars zipping through their street at eye-popping speeds.

"There's nothing here to indicate that it should be safe to cross the street in a residential area where it should be 25 miles per hour. It's crazy," he said.

"My car got hit just a few days ago. There was another accident just down the block, and just between me and my neighbors, we've been talking about it more and more. It just seems like the obvious solution is to just put in stops, maybe a speed bump here or there."

The crash took place at 1 a.m.

Map of where the crash happened: