article

The Brief Four people were injured in a crash in west Phoenix. The crash happened at 78th Avenue and Indian School Road. Two men and one woman were listed in critical condition.



Four people are injured and three are in critical condition after a two-car crash at 78th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Three men and a woman were taken to the hospital.

Why you should care:

One of the men was listed in extremely critical condition.

To avoid the clean-up and investigation, drivers can use Camelback Road for east-west travel and 75th Avenue for north-south.

Map of where the crash happened: