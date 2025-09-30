Deadly crash involving semi-truck closes U.S. 60 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - The U.S. 60 freeway is partially closed in the East Valley due to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck.
What we know:
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck believed to be hauling fuel was rear-ended by another vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the eastbound lanes near Lindsay Road.
The semi-truck driver pulled over to the shoulder, but the other vehicle was hit by two other cars.
The driver who rear-ended the semi-truck was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but later died, DPS said. One other minor injury was reported.
The eastbound lanes are closed. All traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Gilbert Road.
A driver was killed in a crash on Sept. 30 along the eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The driver who died wasn't identified.
It's unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety