Deadly crash involving semi-truck closes U.S. 60 in Mesa

The Brief Eastbound U.S. 60 is closed at Gilbert Road after DPS says a car rear-ended a semi-truck. The driver of the car was killed. It's unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen.



The U.S. 60 freeway is partially closed in the East Valley due to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck believed to be hauling fuel was rear-ended by another vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the eastbound lanes near Lindsay Road.

The semi-truck driver pulled over to the shoulder, but the other vehicle was hit by two other cars.

The driver who rear-ended the semi-truck was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but later died, DPS said. One other minor injury was reported.

The eastbound lanes are closed. All traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Gilbert Road.

A driver was killed in a crash on Sept. 30 along the eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The driver who died wasn't identified.

It's unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

Map of where the crash happened