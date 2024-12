The Brief A two-car crash left two people dead and caused a road closure on US 93 in Yavapai County. Troopers were investigating the crash site for possible impairment. US 93 was closed in both directions.



A two-car crash left two people dead and a road closure on US 93, northwest of Wickenburg in Yavapai County.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, motorists were told to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

DPS troopers were investigating the crash for possible impairment.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 7.

The victims in the incident were not identified.