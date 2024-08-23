Loop 101 reopens near Guadalupe Road after serious crash
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Loop 101 has been reopened after a serious crash shut down a portion of the East Valley freeway on Friday.
The crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 23 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 Price near Guadalupe Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two vehicles were involved in the crash. The extent of injuries suffered in the crash are unknown.
The southbound lanes were shut down for several hours near Guadalupe Road. The lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.
The northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.
