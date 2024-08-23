Loop 101 reopens near Guadalupe Road after serious crash

The Brief A two-car injury crash shut down the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 Price Freeway near Guadalupe Road for several hours on Aug. 23. The extent of injuries suffered in the crash are unknown. The southbound lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.



The Loop 101 has been reopened after a serious crash shut down a portion of the East Valley freeway on Friday.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 23 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 Price near Guadalupe Road.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two vehicles were involved in the crash. The extent of injuries suffered in the crash are unknown.

The southbound lanes were shut down for several hours near Guadalupe Road. The lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.

The northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two vehicles were involved in the crash along the southbound lanes near Guadalupe Road on Aug. 23. The extent of injuries suffered in the crash are unknown. (KSAZ-TV)

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Map of where the crash happened