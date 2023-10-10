These Taylor Swift Halloween outfits might just steal the spotlight!

Coming off her famous "Eras" tour and rumors that she's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is bound to continue to make headlines this Halloween.

Some experts believe the singer's image will be behind some of the most popular costumes this year.

"You're going to see so many ‘Swifties' our there," Aneisha McMillan, spokesperson for Halloween Costume Association, told FOX Television Stations, referring to singer Taylor Swift and her outfits.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Dressing up as Taylor Swift for Halloween? Here are some ideas. ((Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp))

TMZ has reported that Swift and Kelce lookalikes could take the top costumes award this year.

Several magazines have offered ways to dress up like Swift for Halloween including Teen Vogue and Good Housekeeping.

Some "Swfities" have already taken to social media that they'll be dressing up as her for Halloween.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes watching tight Chiefs game sparks jokes on social media

"I'm so excited cause I just bought the last pieces of my Halloween costume!" one use posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in addition to Taylor Swift accessories.

"As previously mentioned, my daughter recently informed us that she is a Swiftie. And now she's going to be Taylor Swift for Halloween," another user posted.

RELATED: Taylor Swift appears at Chiefs-Jets game to support rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's team

The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history. "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)", released over the summer, is the third in her endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog. It has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot

But if you don't want to go as Swift for Halloween, Google Freightgeist is a resource to help children and parents recognize the most popular costumes this year.

RELATED: How old is too old to trick-or-treat? Experts weigh in

As of October 10, the top costumers are witch, Spider-man, dinosaur, and "Stranger Things."

Halloween safety tips

Here are some more useful tips from the American College of Emergency Physicians to help everyone have a safe and fun Halloween:

Make sure your child stays on the sidewalks as much as possible (off streets) and obeys all traffic signals.

Discuss the importance of staying together in a group. Require at least one adult to serve as chaperone during trick-or-treat gatherings.

Make sure your child knows the potential dangers from strangers. Make sure they know never to accept rides from strangers or visit unfamiliar homes or areas.

Avoid costumes that could cause children to trip, such as baggy pants, long hems, high heels and oversized shoes.

Avoid costumes that obstruct the child’s sight or vision.

Avoid masks if possible. If your child must wear one, make sure it is well ventilated.

Make sure costume fabric, wigs and beards area made of flame-resistant materials, such as nylon or polyester.

Keep candlelit Jack-O-Lanterns away from children so they can’t get burned or set on fire.

Make sure costumes are visible at night: avoid dark colors. Add reflective tape to costumes so your child is more visible to motor vehicles.

Make sure you see all of the candy before your child eats it. Avoid candy that is not wrapped in its original wrapper, as well as all fruit.

Take a flashlight while trick-or-treating as visibility decreases long before it gets really dark.

Check accessories such as swords, knives, wands and other pointed objects. Make sure they are made from flexible materials and have dulled edges.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX News contributed.