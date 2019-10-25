Crews battle fire at Salt River Landfill in East Valley

Crews are battling a fire at the Salt River Landfill in the East Valley.

The Salt River Fire Department says the landfill fire is burning near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road and it began when cardboard caught fire at the recycling building late Thursday night.

The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

As a result of the landfill fire, the Arizona Department of Public Safety closed the Beeline Highway for a short time during the overnight hours after winds blew smoke onto the road, leading to poor visibility.

The roadway has since been reopened.