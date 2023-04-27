Crews rescue woman whose leg was stuck between boulders on mountain: Scottsdale Fire

Scottsdale Fire officials say crews had to rescue a woman who was stuck on a mountain at Pinnacle Peak Park.

Crews were reportedly called out to the scene during the evening hours of April 27. The woman, according to fire officials, said that she was free-climbing by herself when her leg got twisted between two large boulders on a 50-foot steep cliff.

"She tried to get herself out for over 1.5 hours. Finally, another hiker heard her cries for help, and called 911," read a portion of the statement.

When crews arrived, fire officials said they found the woman's leg wedged between the two large boulders.

"Scottsdale Technical Rescue crews were able use a high angle, using leverage and water solution to lift her out from between the boulders. Scottsdale Paramedics treated her for dehydration and transported her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department

Scottsdale Fire officials say people should follow a number of hiking safety tips: