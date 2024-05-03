Crews rescuing man who fell down Goodyear manhole: FD

Crews with multiple fire departments are at the scene of a confined space rescue in Goodyear.

The incident is unfolding in the area of Broadway Road and Estrella Parkway.

"On scene crews have confirmed there is one individual who fell down a manhole about 20-30 feet. He is alert and communicating and only complaining of leg pain," read a portion of a statement released by Goodyear Fire officials. "Technical rescue crews are devising a plan now to extricate him."

Crews with Goodyear Fire are being joined by fire crews in Avondale, Buckeye and Phoenix for the rescue.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates)

Where is Broadway Road and Estrella Parkway?