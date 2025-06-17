Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Crews working to contain brush fire burning on North Mountain

Updated  June 17, 2025 1:41pm MST
Wildfires
Crews responded to a brush fire on June 17 on North Mountain in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

The Brief

    • A brush fire broke out on June 17 on North Mountain in Phoenix.
    • 100 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the 10-acre fire.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown.

PHOENIX - Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that is burning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews are on the scene of a 10-acre brush fire that sparked just before 12 p.m. on June 17 at North Mountain.

"Approximately 100 firefighters are on the scene and are attempting to flank the fire from two sides. Other crews are protecting exposures by strategically positioning apparatus to cut off the flames if they were to approach nearby residences, cell phone antennas and other critical infrastructure," Capt. Scott Douglas said. "Strong winds and high heat are making the firefight difficult but effective firefighting tactics with local and state resources are ensuring timely extinguishment of the flames."

What we don't know:

It's unknown what sparked the flames.

Map of North Mountain

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department

