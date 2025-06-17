Crews working to contain brush fire burning on North Mountain

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews responded to a brush fire on June 17 on North Mountain in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

The Brief A brush fire broke out on June 17 on North Mountain in Phoenix. 100 firefighters responded to the scene to battle the 10-acre fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that is burning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews are on the scene of a 10-acre brush fire that sparked just before 12 p.m. on June 17 at North Mountain.

"Approximately 100 firefighters are on the scene and are attempting to flank the fire from two sides. Other crews are protecting exposures by strategically positioning apparatus to cut off the flames if they were to approach nearby residences, cell phone antennas and other critical infrastructure," Capt. Scott Douglas said. "Strong winds and high heat are making the firefight difficult but effective firefighting tactics with local and state resources are ensuring timely extinguishment of the flames."

What we don't know:

It's unknown what sparked the flames.

Map of North Mountain