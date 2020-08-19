Crews working to recover body from Phoenix canal

article

Firefighters say crews are working to recover a body that was found floating in a Phoenix canal.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the recovery operation is underway at a canal near 35th Avenue and Dunlap after crews were dispatched to the scene for reports of a person floating in the canal.

The operation has been turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.