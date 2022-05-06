Crocs offering free clogs to healthcare workers as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Crocs offering free clogs to healthcare workers as COVID-19 pandemic continues

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

US COVID-19 deaths approaching grim milestone

The U.S. is approaching a significant and grim milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. While the pandemic is in its third year, signs of a return to normalcy have already begun, with mask mandates lifted in most states.

LOS ANGELES - Crocs is bringing back a promotion where it is giving away thousands of pairs of free shoes to healthcare workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Crocs is a Colorado-based shoemaker, known for their iconic foam clogs that come in several different colors and variations. 

So far the company has donated over 1 million pairs since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. 

In 2020, the company spearheaded a similar initiative around the beginning of the pandemic to recognize and provide comfort to frontline healthcare workers. 

"Since the spring of 2020, we’ve donated nearly 1M free pairs of shoes to healthcare heroes on the frontlines of COVID-19. Most of us today now get to live comfortably thanks to their tireless efforts, but we want to recognize that healthcare professionals are still taking care of our community day in and day out. We are grateful to those who continue to respond and want to let you know we are still with you," the company wrote on its website

The website will open a drawing at approximately 12 p.m. ET each day and will remain open until that day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled.

The company will stop accepting entries on May 12.

To ensure the shoes go to those who need them most, Crocs is asking consumers to only request their free pair of shoes if they are a healthcare worker.
 