D-backs ticket prices fall ahead of NLCS game 3 at home against Phillies

Get ready Phoenix, because Phillies fans are on the way.

They’re rowdy, they travel well and they’re getting a steal on ticket prices.

Why? There are a couple of factors.

Game 3, D-backs vs. Phillies, starts just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, so a lot of locals will still be at work. Plus, after two straight losses, ticket prices tend to take a tumble.

Both are good news – if you’re here from Philly.

"Just hang out, probably ride a couple of horses or something like that," Gary Carter, a Phillies fan, said.

For Phillies fans, it’s a chance to see their team possibly win the National League pennant and get some fun in the sun.

"I’m here to go watch the Phillies game and for my dad’s birthday," Adriana Averill, a Phillies fan, said.

Plus, ticket prices are a steal. The cheapest ones on StubHub were going to $8 bucks a pop. Cheaper than the $9 beers sold at Chase Field.

"It is cheaper to go, airfare, hotel, and tickets to the game, than it is to go to the Phillies game," Drew Averill said.

Baseball, sunshine and saving money.

Plus, it’s a win-win trip for Tanya Neuman. She gets to see her sister, too.

"Double whammy. I get to see my sister, who I don’t see very often, and her wonderful niece. They’ll both be joining me at the game," Neuman said.

Some Phillies fans are treating this as a full-blown vacation. Hitting the pool, going hiking, and sightseeing.

Why not? It’s 100 degrees here. It’s in the mid-60s back in Philadelphia.