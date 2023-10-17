D-backs' underdog mentality an advantage before NLCS game 1

The Arizona Diamondbacks posted on social media, "Everyone loves an underdog."

The team has been an underdog all season, especially during the postseason. Interestingly enough, a local sports psychologist says that can be an advantage.

Months ago, when the Diamondbacks reported for spring training, a $10 bet for them to win the World Series would pay out $1,250.

The odds were not good.

As we know though, the team has defied the odds all season.

"The expectations are quite low, and so it takes the pressure off them and in fact, puts it on the other team," Adam Berry said.

Berry is the founder of Mindset Sports Psychology in Scottsdale, and he says being an underdog can be a good thing.

"I think it can help massively," Berry said. "If the team has a belief in themselves. It encourages them to come together and really overachieve."

Both the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers were favored to win. Both got swept by the Diamondbacks.

Berry says being a young team has also helped the guys.

"Not knowing what you don't know can be incredibly freeing just going in and approaching it like any other game is great," Berry said. "I think they have the benefit of being a young team who obviously enjoy each other and have a great team spirit."