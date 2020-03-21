Dallas County places limit on toilet paper purchases; Hair & nail salons, barber shops ordered to close

The local disaster declaration for Dallas County has been amended to include the closure of more businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It also places a limit on the sale of toilet paper.

The county is now limiting the sale of toilet paper to 12 rolls per purchase, or if the package has more than 12 rolls, you can only buy that one package.

Starting at midnight Saturday, massage parlors, salons, barber shops, tattoo and piercing parlors, and all other "non-medical, personal care services that cannot be provided while maintaining six foot distance," are ordered to close.

The new declaration also states that "all elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also said that people will be ticketed if they don't adhere to social distancing in outdoor spaces, like when on The Katy Trail or a pickup basketball game.

Earlier on Saturday, Dallas opened a COVID-19 testing site outside the American Airlines Center. It allows for people who meet certain criteria to be take part in drive-thru testing.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley also signed a new, amended disaster declaration on Saturday. It included the closing of all in-person worship services.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

