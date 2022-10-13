Darrell Brooks trial: New witness testimony; state plans to wrap case Monday

Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial will on Thursday, Oct. 13 pick up where they left off when severe weather interrupted witness testimony tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in November 2021.

To begin Thursday, the prosecution team indicated it was likely not going to be able to wrap up its case until Monday, Oct. 17.

Prosecution team in the Darrell Brooks trial

First to take the stand on Thursday was Laura Thein, one of the Dancing Grannies. Four members of the Dancing Grannies were killed during the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. During the Waukesha parade, the group was performing a routine set to "Winter Wonderland" when they were struck.

Thein spoke glowingly of Virginia Sorenson, one of the Dancing Grannies who died after the tragedy in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

"Ginny was our glue, she held the group together. She was with us the longest. She was close to everyone. We were like sisters," Thein said.

Thein then proceeded to talk in detail about the other members of the Dancing Grannies who were with her on Nov. 21, 2021.

"All of us are very friendly," Thein said.

When prosecutors asked Thein about seeing anything unusual on the parade route, she described what happened when she saw a red SUV driving by.

"I saw a streak of red going past," Thein said. "It just whizzed past me."

Thein said the vehicle struck multiple people.

"They were killed instantly," Thein said. "I looked around and there were so many bodies on the ground. I thought I was in a war."

Thein described how people ran into the street – coming to see if they could help anyone who was hurt.

FOX6 News will update this post as new testimony is presented on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Wednesday in court

Before the storms rolled in on Wednesday, the jury heard from five witnesses. One father said he was standing outside a coffee shop when a red SUV hit his daughter.

At around 11:35 a.m., Judge Jennifer Dorow interrupted Brooks' cross-examination to call for the lunch recess – citing a tornado warning and safety concerns. She told Brooks his cross-examination would resume after the recess.

Jurors were ordered to return at 8 a.m. Thursday, and the judge noted they could have a few long days due to Wednesday's early adjournment.

Brooks' 13 subpoenas/witness list

FOX6 News obtained the subpoenas filed by Brooks Wednesday afternoon. At least nine of Brooks' witnesses were on the state's witness list. Two had already testified for the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

Brooks' list is as follows:

Kathleen Yourell

Erika Patterson – previously testified for the state

State of Wisconsin (denied)

Katrice Babiaz

Heather Riemer

Jason Hayes

Juan Marquez

Douglas Kolar

Nicholas Kirby

Abel Lazcano

Chris Bertam

Deanna Aldrich

Steven Guth – previously testified for the state

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.