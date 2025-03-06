Expand / Collapse search
Deadly crash prompts closure of a portion of Guadalupe Road in Mesa

By
Published  March 6, 2025 6:47am MST
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

Authorities investigate deadly crash in East Mesa

The westbound lanes of Guadalupe Road are closed at Ellsworth Road as a result of a crash involving one vehicle. FOX 10's Dominique Newland reports.

The Brief

    • A deadly crash has closed the westbound lanes of Guadalupe Road at Ellsworth.
    • The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

MESA, Ariz. - A deadly crash in the East Valley during the overnight hours on Mar. 6 has resulted in the closure of a portion of Guadalupe Road.

What we know:

According to a statement by a Mesa Police spokesperson, the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Guadalupe Road and Ellsworth.

"The vehicle crashed into a wall just west of the intersection at Ellsworth and Guadalupe. The sole occupant was ejected and died at the scene," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Mesa Police officials said the roadway is expected to reopen at 7:00 a.m.

Area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Mesa Police Department.

