Deadly crash on Valley freeway; arrest made in murder of AZ security guard l Morning News Brief

From a cold case arrest in Globe, to Camp Verde flood damage, and a DUI patrol crash, here are your top stories for November 10, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Deadly crash on Loop 101 freeway
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One person is dead following a single-car crash on Tuesday morning along the Loop 101 Agua Fria in Glendale, DPS said. Two other people were hurt, with one suffering serious injuries.
2. Arizona floodwaters ruin Camp Verde property and wash away pasture
3. Suspect arrested in Phoenix cold case murder
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Phoenix Police arrested 43-year-old Joe Gerardo in Globe in connection with the November 2013 deadly shooting of Jeffrey Bellemare, an unarmed security guard.
4. Arizona teacher, janitor accused of child exploitation
5. AZ man slams into cop on DUI patrol: police
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IRONIC! Of all the cars on the highway, an accused drunk driver from Arizona managed to slam his pickup directly into a police cruiser assigned to catch drunk drivers.