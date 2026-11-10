Deadly crash on Valley freeway; arrest made in murder of AZ security guard l Morning News Brief

From a cold case arrest in Globe, to Camp Verde flood damage, and a DUI patrol crash, here are your top stories for November 10, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Deadly crash on Loop 101 freeway

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2. Arizona floodwaters ruin Camp Verde property and wash away pasture

3. Suspect arrested in Phoenix cold case murder

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4. Arizona teacher, janitor accused of child exploitation

5. AZ man slams into cop on DUI patrol: police