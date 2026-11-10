Man gets 25 years in prison for Goodyear group home murder

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The Brief Glynn Peaches was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his roommate, Reno Caddo. The 46-year-old stabbed Caddo 21 times in April 2025 at an unlicensed Goodyear group home, police said. Witnesses told police the men were drinking before the stabbing at the home, which was linked to a Phoenix clinic.



A man who stabbed his roommate at a Goodyear group home will serve 25 years in prison.

Glynn Peaches was sentenced on Nov. 9 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.

The backstory:

The 46-year-old Peaches stabbed Reno Caddo 21 times in April 2025. FOX 10 first reported that the men lived in an unlicensed group home linked to a behavioral health clinic in Phoenix.

Witnesses told police that treatment was being paid for by AHCCCS, the state’s Medicaid agency. Police say Caddo and Peaches were drinking alcohol before the fatal stabbing. Peaches had already served 20 years in prison for manslaughter before his release in 2023.

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