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Man gets 25 years in prison for Goodyear group home murder

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 10, 2026 9:49 AM MST
Published November 10, 2026 9:49 AM MST
article

Glynn Peaches

The Brief

    • Glynn Peaches was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his roommate, Reno Caddo.
    • The 46-year-old stabbed Caddo 21 times in April 2025 at an unlicensed Goodyear group home, police said.
    • Witnesses told police the men were drinking before the stabbing at the home, which was linked to a Phoenix clinic.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A man who stabbed his roommate at a Goodyear group home will serve 25 years in prison.

Glynn Peaches was sentenced on Nov. 9 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.

The backstory:

The 46-year-old Peaches stabbed Reno Caddo 21 times in April 2025. FOX 10 first reported that the men lived in an unlicensed group home linked to a behavioral health clinic in Phoenix.

Witnesses told police that treatment was being paid for by AHCCCS, the state’s Medicaid agency. Police say Caddo and Peaches were drinking alcohol before the fatal stabbing. Peaches had already served 20 years in prison for manslaughter before his release in 2023.

Related

'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times
article

'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times

A 911 call and body-worn camera footage has been released, revealing the April 2025 murder of Reno Caddo, who was stabbed 21 times at a Goodyear home that housed people battling addictions.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from documents obtained by FOX 10 from Maricopa County Superior Court, the Goodyear Police Department, and previous FOX 10 reports on the case.

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