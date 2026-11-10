Man gets 25 years in prison for Goodyear group home murder
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A man who stabbed his roommate at a Goodyear group home will serve 25 years in prison.
Glynn Peaches was sentenced on Nov. 9 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year.
The backstory:
The 46-year-old Peaches stabbed Reno Caddo 21 times in April 2025. FOX 10 first reported that the men lived in an unlicensed group home linked to a behavioral health clinic in Phoenix.
Witnesses told police that treatment was being paid for by AHCCCS, the state’s Medicaid agency. Police say Caddo and Peaches were drinking alcohol before the fatal stabbing. Peaches had already served 20 years in prison for manslaughter before his release in 2023.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from documents obtained by FOX 10 from Maricopa County Superior Court, the Goodyear Police Department, and previous FOX 10 reports on the case.