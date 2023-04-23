Deadly hit-and-run on I-17 leads to second crash involving ADOT vehicle

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Sunday morning, leading to another crash involving an ADOT vehicle, officials said.

Few details were released about the initial deadly collision on I-17 southbound near the Thomas Road exit. The vehicle involved fled from the scene, and the pedestrian was not identified.

During the hit-and-run investigation, a second crash happened involving an ADOT Incident Response Unit vehicle.

At least one person was injured, but the severity of their injuries is unclear.

The right lanes of I-17 southbound were closed in the area for the investigation but have since reopened.