Deadly I-10 motorcycle crash; GCU cuts men's volleyball program l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (KSAZ-TV)
A deadly motorcycle crash shut down Interstate 10 in the west Valley for hours; Grand Canyon University has cut its nationally-ranked men's volleyball program; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 30.
1. Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix freeway crash
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 10 at 67th Avenue in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The victim was not identified.
2. ‘There is no good reason for this’
Grand Canyon University abruptly announced they will be cutting the school's men's volleyball team that was ranked among the top programs in the nation.
3. Phoenix counseling facility under investigation
A Phoenix counseling facility is under investigation by Arizona's Health Department and former employees say vulnerable people are being shuffled from home to home. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
4. Valley mom on a mission
Josephine Dunn is a mom on a mission to spread awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after her daughter died of an overdose in 2021.
5. Another round of Social Security payments coming
Here is the May Social Security payment schedule for retirement, disability, and survivor beneficiaries, as well as those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
Today's weather
On Wednesday in the Valley, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a high near 91°F.