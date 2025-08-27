Deadly Minneapolis school shooting; ASU football stadium engulfed by dust storm l Morning News Brief

article

From a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis that left children dead to ASU football employees capturing viral video of a haboob rolling over Mountain America Stadium, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 27.

1. Minneapolis school shooting

Featured article

2. Caught on camera

Featured article

3. ‘I still feel it daily’

Featured article

4. Officers hurt in Phoenix crash

Featured article

5. Annunciation Catholic Church shooting suspect

Featured article

Today's weather