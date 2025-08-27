Deadly Minneapolis school shooting; ASU football stadium engulfed by dust storm l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
From a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis that left children dead to ASU football employees capturing viral video of a haboob rolling over Mountain America Stadium, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 27.
1. Minneapolis school shooting
Featured
Two children were killed and 17 other people were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. The gunman, who fired from outside through the church windows as children worshiped, killed himself in the rear of the church.
2. Caught on camera
Featured
A time-lapse video of a massive dust storm rolling over Mountain America Stadium has gone viral, and it was captured by two Arizona State University football employees who were in the right place at the right time.
3. ‘I still feel it daily’
Featured
The calm after a dust storm can bring a hidden danger. As Valley residents recover from Monday's storm, experts warn of the potential for a rise in valley fever cases.
4. Officers hurt in Phoenix crash
Featured
Two officers were taken to a hospital after they were hit by a suspected impaired driver near 19th and Dunlap Avenues, police said.
5. Annunciation Catholic Church shooting suspect
Featured
A suspect armed with a rifle, shotgun and a pistol fired through church windows during a mass celebrating the first week of school, the Minneapolis police chief said.
Today's weather
Featured
We may not be done with the rain just yet! On Wednesday in Phoenix, we'll see about a 20% chance for more storms.