Good Samaritan killed in crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that shut down the Loop 202 at 32nd Street early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 24 along the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway. DPS says a car that was involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash near Interstate 17 and Durango got into another crash along the Loop 202.

Two people stopped at the scene to help assist with the collision, and one of them was hit by a vehicle and killed. The victim was not identified.

Two drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries. Phoenix Fire says a 5-month-old infant who riding in one of the cars was hospitalized in stable condition.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

It's unknown when the freeway will reopen at 32nd Street.

