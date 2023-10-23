Deadly pedestrian crash in Phoenix under investigation: PD

Police in Phoenix are investigating a crash over the weekend that resulted in the death of a 41-year-old man.

According to a Phoenix Police statement released on the morning of Oct. 23, the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. The victim, identified as Jose Aranda Chavarria, was found with serious, life-threatening injuries.

"Aranda Chavarria was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff," read a portion of the statement released by police. "Detectives responded and learned from witness’s that the victim was crossing 24th Street just north of McDowell Road outside of any marked crosswalks when he was hit by a passing car."

According to police officials, the driver of the car involved, identified as an adult male, stayed on scene, and did not show any signs of impairment. An investigation remains ongoing.

