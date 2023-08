A deadly hit-and-run near 52nd Street and McDowell is under investigation, Phoenix police say.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The victim was found in the road suffering from critical injuries. He eventually died from his injuries at the hospital.

The vehicle that hit him was already gone when officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

